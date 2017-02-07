Karzai reacts on removal of Hekmatyar’s name from UN sanctions list

By Khaama Press - Tue Feb 07 2017, 2:37 pm

The former Afghan President Hamid Karzai reacted towards the removal of Hezb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar’s name from the sanctions list of the United Nations.

The Office of the former President in a statement said “The former Afghan President Hamid Karzai welcomes the withdrawal of Jihadi leader and Hezb-e-Islami Emir Gulbuddin Hekmatyar’s name from the sanctions list of the United Nations.”

Karzai further added that peace is the vital need of the Afghan people and the available barriers on the way to peace must be lifted as soon as possible.

He said the Afghan nation wants a peaceful life same as the other nations and are hopeful that the ongoing destruction and killing will end.

Calling peace and stability as one of his ambitions, the former President, said he is hopeful that Hezb-e-Islami will play a key role in the politics of the country with the withdrawal of Hekmatyar’s name from the sanctions list.

Karzai further added that he is hopeful that the party will work to further boost democracy in the country in the light of the Afghan constitution.

He also called on Taliban group to jointly work with the Afghan people to bring peace and stability in Afghanistan in a bid to take the country towards development and prosperity.

The United Nations Security Council on Friday removed the name of Hekmatyar from its sanctions list.

“On 3 February 2017, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al‑Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities removed the name below from the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List.”

UNSC disclosed the name of Hekmatyar after he was removed from the sanctions list, providing all the details regarding the Hezb-e-Islami leader, including date of birth and the date he was included in the list.

“Therefore, the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 2 of Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) no longer apply to the name set out below,” the statement added.

