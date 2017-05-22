Karzai reacts at Trump’s remarks in Riyadh summit

By Khaama Press - Mon May 22 2017, 11:52 am

The former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has said terrorism is the result of the policy and action of the United States and its allies, claiming that terrorists have no place in worship places and communities of Muslims.

The remarks by Karzai was apparently aimed at the remarks of the US President Donald Trump at the Riyadh summit.

“Dear President @realDonaldTrump, Terrorists are not in Muslim places of worship nor in our communities,” Karzai said in a Twitter post.

Karzai further added “They are the result of policy and action by #US and its allies and in well funded sanctuaries/training grounds.”

In his speech to the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh, Trump said the world has suffered from the terrorist groups, including America and the European countries but the deadliest toll has been exacted on the innocent people of Arab, Muslim and Middle Eastern nations.

Trump further added that said “Muslim nations must be willing to take on the burden, if we are going to defeat terrorism and send its wicked ideology into oblivion.”

He said “The first task in this joint effort is for your nations to deny all territory to the foot soldiers of evil. Every country in the region has an absolute duty to ensure that terrorists find no sanctuary on their soil.”

He also emphasized that there is still much work to do and said “That means honestly confronting the crisis of Islamist extremism and the Islamist terror groups it inspires. And it means standing together against the murder of innocent Muslims, the oppression of women, the persecution of Jews, and the slaughter of Christians.”

“Religious leaders must make this absolutely clear: Barbarism will deliver you no glory – piety to evil will bring you no dignity. If you choose the path of terror, your life will be empty, your life will be brief, and YOUR SOUL WILL BE CONDEMNED,” he added.

