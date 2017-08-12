Karzai reacts at alleged civilian deaths in US airstrike

By Khaama Press - Sat Aug 12 2017, 6:40 pm

The former Afghan President Hamid Karzai reacted at the alleged civilian deaths in an airstrike of the US forces in Afghanistan.

The Office of the former President in a statement said the former President expresses his grief and concerns regarding the civilian deaths including women and children in a foreign airstrike in Haska Mina district.

The statement further added that the former President condemns the airstrike in strongest words and calls on foreign to end the killings of the civilians in the name of fight against terrorism.

He called the airstrikes and raids on Afghan villages and killings of civilians a crime against the humanity and an act against all international principles and values.

This comes as the US Forces in Afghanistan (USFOR-A) in a statement earlier said a U.S. airstrike killed a number of militants and destroyed their vehicle in the Haska Mena district of eastern Nangarhar Province on the evening of August 10. The strike led to allegations of civilian casualties.

“The militants were observed loading weapons in to a vehicle and were under surveillance until the vehicle was destroyed by an airstrike,” said Bob Purtiman, United States Forces-Afghanistan spokesman.

He said “The strike was conducted in the middle of open terrain. There was zero chance of civilian casualties.”

This is the second false claim of civilian casualties in the same district within the last three weeks, the statement by USFOR-A added.

“United States Forces-Afghanistan takes all allegations of civilian casualties seriously; reviewing each case fully. U.S. forces take every precaution to conduct all operations in a way that minimizes civilian casualties,” the statement said.

