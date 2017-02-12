Karzai reacts at alleged civilian deaths in Helmand airstrike, Lashkargah bombing

By Khaama Press - Sun Feb 12 2017, 2:36 pm

The former Afghan President Hamid Karzai reacted at the alleged civilian deaths in Helmand airstrike conducted by the US forces.

Karzai in a Twitter post said “I condemn in strongest terms foreign airstrikes that killed people in Sangin and terrorist attack that killed people in Lashkargah.”

The former President further added that he shares the deep pain of suffering families.

The NATO-led Resolute Support Mission (RSM) confirmed the US airstrike against the militants in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan.

“While supporting and defending Afghan troops, the U.S. conducted airstrikes in Sangin District, Helmand over the last 24 hours,” the alliance said in a statement.

Brig. Gen. Charles Cleveland quoted in the statement, said “We’re aware of the allegations of civilian casualties, and take every allegation very seriously.”

He said “We’ll work with our Afghan partners to review all related material.”

However, the provincial officials, said Saturday that the militants were targeted in Sangin airstrikes as they were planning a large attack on the district following their major defeat nearly two weeks ago.

In the meantime, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said Saturday that the mission is looking into reports of civilian casualties in Sangin Helamnd from airstrikes conducted on Thursday night.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS