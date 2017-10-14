Karzai reacts at alleged civilian casualties in Kunar airstrike

By Khaama Press - Sat Oct 14 2017, 12:37 pm

The former Afghan President Hamid Karzai reacted at the alleged civilian casualties in an airstrike in eastern Kunar province Afghanistan.

The office of the former president in a statement, the former president has strongly condemned the deaths of the civilians in a US airstrike in Kunar province.

The statement further added that the former president has called the airstrike in Sawki district a crime against humanity and against all international values and norms.

Karzai also expressed concerns regarding the growing civilian casualties in Afghanistan and called on government leaders to show a strong reaction regarding their violations.

This comes as there are conflicting reports regarding those killed or wounded in the airstrike.

The provincial governor’s spokesman Abdul Ghani Musamim said the information they have received suggests the casualties of the ISIS militants in the airstrike.

He said the raid was conducted on Thursday afternoon and their information shows that several ISIS militants including their commanders were killed.

However, the local residents claim that the civilians who were on their way to a wedding were targeted.

