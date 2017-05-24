Karzai met Russian Ambassador to discuss ongoing current Afghan situation

By Khaama Press - Wed May 24 2017, 2:42 pm

The former Afghan President Hamid Karzai met with the Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan to hold talks regarding the current situation in Afghanistan.

The Office of the former President in a statement said the meeting was organized in the office of the former President in Kabul.

The statement further added that the two sides discussed the current situation of Afghanistan and efforts to bring peace and stability in the country.

This comes as Karzai has long been favoring Russia’s role in Afghan reconciliation process, insisting that regional countries can play a vital role in achieving peace in Afghanistan.

Karzai also rejected allegations against Russia regarding the supply of weapons and support to the Taliban group.

In an interview with the Interfax news agency last month, Karzai said the American officials are accusing Moscow of supporting the Taliban and supply them with weapons but such allegations are not true.

The top U.S. general in Europe said late in March this year that he had seen Russian influence on Afghan Taliban insurgents growing and raised the possibility that Moscow was helping supply the militants, whose reach is expanding in southern Afghanistan.

Speaking during a hearing at the Senate Armed Services Committee, Gen. Scaparrotti said “I’ve seen the influence of Russia of late – increased influence in terms of association and perhaps even supply to the Taliban.”

