Karzai met Russian Ambassador after declaring a hard stance against US

By Khaama Press - Sun Apr 16 2017, 9:48 am

The former Afghan President Hamid Karzai met with the Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan on Saturday evening in his office, hours after taking a hard stance against the US military for the use of massive bomb against the ISIS militants.

The Office of the Former President in a statement said the Russian Ambassador briefed Karzai regarding the latest regional summit hosted by Moscow regarding the Afghan peace process.

Karzai emphasized that the only way to ensure peace and stability in the country would be through Afghan-led negotiations.

Hailing the Moscow for its initiative regarding the Afghan peace process, Karzai said war and use of weapons will be in the loss of the Afghan people.

He expressed hopes that Moscow will continue to its efforts bring peace and stability in the country.

Earlier in the day, Karzai had vowed to step up efforts in a bid to oust the US military from the country following the massive airstrike in Achin Nangarhar against ISIS terrorists involving the non-nuclear GBU-43 bomb.

He slammed the government for allowing the US forces to carry out the strike and insisted that the move would be a national treason if the government had approved the use of the massive bomb.

He also raised questions regarding the increased US airstrikes against ISIS, saying ‘Why the US waited for two years to start bombing Daesh?’

