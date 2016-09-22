Karzai improperly listed cash in German bank and Jewels list: US watchdog

By Khaama Press - Thu Sep 22 2016, 10:51 am

The former Afghan President Hamid Karzai improperly listed cash in one of Germany’s banks and a list jewels, the US watchdog said as it slammed an Afghan anti-corruption body formed in 2008 for being ineffective and lacking independence.

The US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) in its latest report said the asset declaration forms submitted by Karzai and senior members of his government had omissions and errors.

The report further added Karzai submitted his asset declaration form in September 2015, he listed cash in a German bank account but did not give an account number and left the source-of-money field blank.

“Under personal effects, the president listed jewels but again provided no purchase date, no current value, and no source of income to purchase the asset,” SIGAR added.

The latest report by SIGAR comes as the Afghan government has been struggling to root out corruption in a bid to ensure flow of the international aid for the reconstruction of the country.

The Transparency International watchdog group ranked 166th out of 168 nations in its annual corruption index this year.

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in his speech during the Special Joint Coordination and Monitoring Board (JCMB) on ‘The Brussels Conference on Afghanistan’ vowed to defy terrorism in a bid to bring reforms in the country.

“We promised that we would end the corruption that violates our deepest spiritual values & pollutes the soul of our nation,” Ghani said, adding that “There will be howls of protest and pain as the noose against corruption grows ever tighter.”

