Karzai hosts Hekmatyar in his residence to discuss peace and other issues

By Khaama Press - Sun May 21 2017, 10:44 am

The former Afghan President Hamid Karzai on Saturday met with the leader of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar in his residence.

The Office of the former President in a statement said the HIA leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar and several other government officials and political figures participated in a gathering in the residence of the former President Hamid Karzai on Saturday.

The statement further added that the party participants discussed regarding the ongoing situation of the country, peace efforts and its importance for the country.

Hekmatyar arrived in Kabul earlier this month from Jalalabad city, the provincial capital of Nangarhar province, almost a week after he appeared before the media and people in 20 years.

The Afghan officials are optimistic that the conclusion of peace deal between the Afghan government and Hezb-e-Islami is a major step towards reconciliation and stability of the country.

During a meeting with the tribal elders and influential figures of southern Kandahar province last week, President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani said the peace agreement with Hezb-e-Islami is based on four main principles, including goodwill, determination, judgment, and legality.

President Ghani further added that the conclusion of peace agreement with Hezb-e-Islami has encouraged some others to participate in peace talks as well but did not elaborate further in this regard.

