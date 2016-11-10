Karzai hope Trump administration focus on main terrorism sanctuaries

By Khaama Press - Thu Nov 10 2016, 2:06 pm

The former Afghan President Hamid Karzai congratulated the American nation for the election of Donald Trump as the new US President.

Karzai issued a statement after Trump was declared the winner of the presidential election on Wednesday, saying “With respect to the will of the American people for bring political changes, the Afghan people hope that the approach of the country towards the Afghan people and fight against terrorism will change based on the realities and coordination with the demand of the Afghan people.”

The former Afghan president further added that the Afghan people expect that the fight against terrorism will concentrate on the sanctuaries of the terrorists and will lead to an end to the killing of the Afghan people.

He said the main expectation of the Afghan people during the past several years has been the realization of a long term peace.

Expressing hopes that strict steps will be taken by the new US administration, Karzai wished Trump success and hoped that the American nation will achieve further welfare and happiness under his leadership.

The statement by Karzai comes as the Afghan officials have long been demanding to eliminate the terrorism sanctuaries located outside the country.

The Afghan officials are saying that the main insurgent groups fighting in the country are having safe havens in the main cities of Pakistan, including Quetta and Peshawar where the Afghan officials believe the Taliban and the notorious Haqqani terrorist network leadership councils are based.

