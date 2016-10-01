Karzai endorses India for conducting surgical strike on militants

By Khaama Press - Sat Oct 01 2016, 10:04 am

The former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has endorsed India’s step to conduct surgica strike on militants hideouts which was reportedly conducted in Pakistan administered Kashmir.

During a meeting with the Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan Manpreet Vohra, the former Afghan President said the strike was justified in a bid to defend their country.

Karzai further added that Afghanistan understands the value of such strikes more than anyone else since Afghanistan has been victim of terrorism for long.

He slammed the United States for the lack of action to Afghanistan’s pleas to target the terrorists hideouts located outside the country, emphasizing that no action was taken by US to eliminate terror safe havens.

India on Thursday claimed that a surgical strike was carried out by the Indian forces in Pakistan adiministered Kashmir to eliminate the launch pads of terrorists.

The strike followed days after a deadly attack on an Indian military base in Kashmir that left at least 18 Indian soldiers dead.

The Afghan officials have long been criticizing Pakistan for remaining reckless to act against the Afghan militants based in Pakistan.

The officials are saying that the Taliban group leadership as well as the leadership council of the notorious Haqqani terrorist network are based in Pakistan from where they plan and coordinate attacks in Afghanistan.

