Karzai condemns alleged airstrikes by foreign forces in Kunduz and Uruzgan

By Khaama Press - Sun Jul 16 2017, 9:50 am

The former Afghan president Hamid Karzai condemned the alleged airstrikes on the civilians in northern Kunduz and southern Uruzgan province of Afghanistan.

“I condemn in strongest terms foreign air strikes in Uruzgan and Kunduz that caused deaths to civilians,” he said in a statement.

Karzai further added that “The so called War on Terror has caused massive destruction to human life and property in Afghanistan.”

This comes as Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid had earlier claimed that the school building was totally destroyed in the airstrike by the US forces on Friday night.

Mujahid also claimed that several people lost their lives while others were wounded in the airstrikes.

However, the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan rejected the claims by the Taliban group regarding the airstrikes by the US forces on a school in northern Kunduz province.

A spokesman for the alliance, Capt. William K. Salvin, said “Taliban allegations of US airstrikes on a school in Kunduz province are false.”

Salvin further added “While US forces conducted airstrikes in Kunduz last night, according to Afghan officials the damage to the school was caused by a kitchen fire.”

According to Salvin, a review of the gun camera footage confirms the area where the strikes occurred was clear of civilians at the time.

He also added that the strikes destroyed Taliban fighting positions and emplaced IEDs.

