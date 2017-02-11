Karzai calls on US to revise Pakistan policy

By Khaama Press - Sat Feb 11 2017, 5:32 pm

The former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has called on US to revise its Pakistan policy and persuade Islamabad to end its ‘policy of safe havens to terrorist groups’.

Speaking at The Hindu’s first “The Huddle” conclave in Bengaluru, the former Afghan President said “I love the people of Pakistan, but its military supports terrorists and extremists across the border from us. The U.S. must stop this.”

In other parts of his speech, Karzai said he is hopeful that there would be an opportunity for the U.S. to reverse its policy on Afghanistan under the new U.S. President Donald Trump, particularly with better U.S.-Russia ties.

Karzai had earlier suggested that President Trump must first re-analyze and re-evaluate what had gone wrong in the past in order for his administration employ actionable policies in the region.

Pointing towards Pakistan’s interference in Afghanistan, Karzai said peace Afghanistan can be achieved “by being clear with Pakistan, first.”

The former President further added “Second, by seeking the cooperation of Russia, China and India. Mainly, especially Russia here, because Russians are very suspicious now of what is going on.”

The remarks by Karzai came as the top US commander in Afghanistan General John Nicholson said the Taliban and Haqqani network leaders are enjoying freedom of action within Pakistan safe havens.

“The Taliban and Haqqani network are the greatest threats to security in Afghanistan. Their senior leaders remain insulated from pressure and enjoy freedom of action within Pakistan safe havens,” he told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday.

The Afghan officials have long been criticizing Islamabad for remaining reckless to act against the Afghan militant leaders using the Pakistani soil for planning and coordinating attacks in Afghanistan.

