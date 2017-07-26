Karzai calls on Pakistan to abandon support to terrorism after deadly Lahore bombing

By Khaama Press - Wed Jul 26 2017, 9:04 am

The former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has called on Pakistan to abandon nurturing and supporting the terrorist groups after the deadly bombing Lahore city.

The Office of the former Afghan President in a statement said Karzai has expressed deep concerns regarding the casualties of the civilians and the terrorist attack in Lahore.

Calling the attack against the values of humanity and Islam, Karzai said Pakistan must abandon support to terrorist groups so that the region can live peacefully and specifically help Afghanistan and Pakistan to get rid of the menace of the terror.

He called on Pakistan to support Afghanistan and take honest steps to eliminate the menace of terrorism as he insisted on further improving relations with Pakistan.

Karzai further added that Pakistanis are the brothers of the Afghan people and the Afghan nation shares the grief and sorrows of the people of Pakistan.

The attack in Lahore city, the provincial capital of Lahore province of Pakistan left at least 26 dead and more than 50 others wounded.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives near the security personnel.

The Taliban group in Pakistan, Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility behind the deadly attack.

The remarks by Karzai came as the Afghan officials have long been criticizing Pakistan for allowing the Afghan militant groups, specifically the Haqqani terrorist network to use its soil for planning and carrying out attacks in Afghanistan, a claim which has repeatedly been backed by numerous US government reports during the recent years and months.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS