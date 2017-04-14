Karzai angrily reacts after US drops ‘Mother of All Bombs’ on ISIS in Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Fri Apr 14 2017, 8:48 am

The former Afghan President Hamid Karzai angrily reacted at the US forces move for dropping ‘Mother of All Bombs’ on the hideouts of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group in Afghanistan.

“I vehemently and in strongest words condemn the dropping of the latest weapon, the largest non-nuclear #bomb, on Afghanistan by US military,” Karzai said in a Twitter post.

He said “This is not the war on terror but the inhuman and most brutal misuse of our country as testing ground for new and dangerous weapons. It is upon us, Afghans, to stop the #USA.”

The US Forces in Afghanistan (USFOR-A) in a statement said “At 7:32 pm local time today, US Forces-Afghanistan conducted a strike on an ISIS-K tunnel complex in Achin district, Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, as part of ongoing efforts to defeat ISIS-K in Afghanistan in 2017.”

The statement further added that the strike used a GB-43 bomb dropped from a US aircraft. “The strike was designed o minimize the risk to the Afghan and US forces conducting clearing operations in the area while maximizing the destruction of ISIS-K fighters and facilities.”

The commadner of the US forces in Afghanistan General John Nicholson said “As ISIS-K’s losses have mounted, they are using IEDs, bunkers and tunnels to thicken their defense. This is the right munitio to reduce these obstacles and maintian the momentum of our offensive against ISIS-K.”

The statement by USFOR-A also added that the US forces took every precaution to avoid civilian casualties with this strike.

