Karzai accuses US of working with ISIS in Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sat Nov 11 2017, 2:35 pm

The former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has claimed that the United States works with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group in Afghanistan.

In an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera, the former Afghan President said the loyalists of the terror group have emerged in the country under the surveillance and presence of the US military and intelligence.

“In my view under the full presence, surveillance, military, political, intelligence, Daesh [ISIL] has emerged,” he said.

Karzai further added “And for two years the Afghan people came, cried loud about their suffering, of violations. Nothing was done.”

According to the former Afghan leader, the US administration of President Donald Trump made ISIL as an excuse to drop a massive bomb in Afghanistan on April 2017.

“And the next day, Daesh takes the next district in Afghanistan,” he said, adding that “That proves to us that there is a hand in it and that hand can be no one else but them [the US] in Afghanistan.”

The remarks by Karzai came as the Afghan defense and security officials have rejected the reports that the foreign military supports the terror group in the country.

The ministries of defense officials are saying that the recent attacks on ISIS leaders in Afghanistan prove that the fight against terror is being taken forward without any distinction.

