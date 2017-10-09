Karzai accuses US of aiding the ISIS militants in Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Mon Oct 09 2017, 10:33 am

The former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has accused the US forces in Afghanistan for aiding the loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group.

In an interview with the Russia Today and in response to a question whether there was any suspicion that the US was aiding ISIS group, Karzai said “I have more than suspicions.”

However, he said reports regarding the alleged support to ISIS by the US forces are still unconfirmed.

Karzai said he had heard reports, albeit unconfirmed, that the IS was being supplied with helicopters.

The former President further added “How unmarked non-military colour helicopters supply these people, not only in one part of the country but in many regions.”

“And this is a daily occurrence,” he said, claiming that the terror group has been able to spread its tentacles in the country just under the nose of the US forces and the CIA.

Karzai went on to claim that extremism in Afghanistan had grown stronger since the 9/11 terror attack, although the US had spent billions of dollars in the “war against terror”.

He once again raised his voice regarding the use of MOAB by the US forces on ISIS hideouts in Afghanistan and said US used the bomb to show its power to its rivals, mainly North Korea.

