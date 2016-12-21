Kareena Kapoor’s photo emerge online with newborn son Taimur

By Khaama Press - Wed Dec 21 2016, 3:10 pm

Latest photos of the iconic Bollywood actress Kareena Kappor have emerged online days after she was blessed with a baby son.

The actress married to Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was blessed with a baby boy on Tuesday morning at the Breach Candy Hospital.

Both the mother and the baby are said to be doing fine, according to the local media reports.

In a statement, Kareena and Saif confirmed the news and revealed that they have named their baby Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, according to the Indian Express newspaper.

Within minutes of the statement, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi was trending on Twitter.

Confirming the news, Kareena’s father, actor Randhir Kapoor, spoke to indianexpress.com, “We are very happy. The baby is fine and so is Kareena. All of us are absolutely delighted.” According to sources, the entire Khan and Kapoor families were with Kareena moments before she was wheeled in for delivery.

Kareena married Saif Ali Khan in 2012 with the actress then saying her sole condition for marrying actor Saif Ali Khan was that she would work all her life and he would support her.

“Today I am a wife and all my life I will work and earn money and my husband will support. That is the only condition (on which) I married Saif,” she was quoted as saying in a report by Hindustan Times earlier this year.

