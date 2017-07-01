Kapisa education official shot dead by own brother affiliated with Taliban

By Khaama Press - Sat Jul 01 2017, 8:10 pm

A senior education official was shot dead by his own brother in the northeastern Kapisa province of Afghanistan.

According to the local security officials, the incident took place late on Friday night in the vicinity of Tagab district.

Provincial security chief Mohammad Masood Chardara confirmed the incident and said the deputy chief of the Islamic studies directorate of Kapisa education department Mujahidullah Abdi was shot dead by his brother affiliated with the Taliban insurgents.

He said Abid had visited Woshwani area in Tagab district where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in some parts of it and was shot dead by the insurgent.

The Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Kapisa has been among the relatively calm provinces in northeastern parts of the country but the security situation in some remote parts of the province has started to deteriorate during the recent years.

The Taliban insurgents are actively operating in the remote restive districts of Kapisa and often carry out insurgency activities, including target killings, roadside bombings, and coordinated attacks on security forces and government officials and compounds.

