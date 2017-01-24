Kandahar resident arrested for having links with ISIS loyalists

By Khaama Press - Tue Jan 24 2017, 10:12 am

A resident of the southern Kandahar province was arrested for having links with the loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group.

According to the local security officials in Nangarhar, the suspect was arrested from the vicinity of Achin district.

The officials further added that the suspect has been identified as Abdul Satar and is in custody of the police forces for further investigation.

No further details were given by the security officials regarding the apprehension of the suspect.

The loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as reports have emerged recently suggesting that ISIS loyalists have started recruitment for the group in other parts of the country, specifically in eastern Kunar province.

The head of the high peace council for Kunar, Mohammad Ismail Munib, said the loyalist of the terror group have started advertisements and are spreading propaganda among the residents of Kunar.

Shahwali Salarzai, head of Kunar’s labor association, has said the group could attract the jobless youths whose numbers are considerably high.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) officials earlier said the terror group still pose serious threats to Afghanistan despite their hardly suppressed in counter-terrorism operations.

MoI spokesman Sediq Sediqi told reporters in Kabul that the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) continue to maintain pressure on the loyalists of the terror group in East of Afghanistan and prevent ISIS loyalists expand foothold in more Nangarhar districts and other provinces.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS