Kandahar intelligence arrest 6 involved in major terrorist attacks

By Khaama Press - Wed Apr 12 2017, 10:29 am

A group of six militants involved in major terrorist attacks were arrested by the provincial intelligence directorate operatives in Kandahar.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) in Kandahar said the militants were arrested during a special military operation after their links with the terrorists were confirmed.

A statement by Kandahar NDS said the militants were involved in major terrorist attacks in Zherai, Maiwand, and Mianshin districts.

The statement further added that the group was planning and coordinating attacks on military bases, security check posts, and logistics convoys.

The militants were also involved in the assassination of the government employees, tribal elders and other influential figures in Kandahar.

According to Kandahar NDS, the militants were kidnapping the officials and elders as well as planting roadside bombs on main roads and highways.

The identities of the detained militants have not been disclosed with NDS saying the militants have confessed to their crimes and their identities will be disclosed by the judiciary institutions once their cases are opened for trial.

Kandahar is among the relatively calm provinces where the security situation had improved during the recent years but the anti-government armed militant groups have increased their insurgency activities in some of its districts during the recent months.

