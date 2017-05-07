Kandahar governor’s media adviser shot dead by gunmen

By Khaama Press - Sun May 07 2017, 2:37 pm

The media adviser of Kandahar governor was shot dead by unknown gunmen in the central Kandahar city earlier today.

The provincial government said the incident took place around 8 am local time in the vicinity of the 9th police district of the city in Najib Number area.

Kandahar governor Dr. Mohammad Humayoun Azizi strongly condemned the attack and said Abdul Ghafoor Feroz was serving as the media adviser of the provincial government since last one year.

Dr. Azizi further added that Feroz was not only serving as the media adviser of the Kandahar government but was also a religious cleric, a writer, and a prominent interpreter.

The governor further added that the enemies of the country have been spilling the blood of the innocent civilians for the past 16 years, a move which has defamed Islam besides insulting the humanity.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the attack.

The security situation in southern Kandahar province has started to deteriorate during the recent months as the anti-government armed militant groups are attempting to destabilize the key southern provinces.

The militants are often carrying target killings besides launching coordinated attacks, roadside bombings, and suicide attacks.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS