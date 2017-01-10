Kandahar governor, UAE ambassador wounded in twin blasts

By Khaama Press - Tue Jan 10 2017, 9:47 pm

The provincial governor of southern Kandahar province and ambassador of the United Arab Emirates were wounded in twin blasts that left several people dead or wounded.

Provincial police chief General Abdul Raziq confirmed that 11 people were killed and 12 others were wounded in the incident, including the Kandahar governor and UAE Ambassador.

Gen. Raziq further added that the health condition of the Ambassador and governor is satisfactory.

Earlier, a local security official confirmed that seven people were killed and at least 18 others were wounded in the explosions.

The official speaking of anonymity further added that the explosives were planted inside the guesthouse of the governor.

However, the provincial governor’s spokesman, Samim Khpolwak, said at least three people were killed and eight others were wounded in the incident.

Khpolwak confirmed that Humayun Azizi, the governor of Kandahar, was wounded in the incident along with the ambassador of UAE.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

This comes as twin blasts rocked capital Kabul this evening, leaving around 30 people dead and dozens of others wounded.

The incident in Dar-ul-Aman area took place after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives close to the parliament building and another suicide bomber carried out an attack in the same area.

The Taliban militants group claimed responsibility behind the incident in Kabul.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS