Kandahar governor to be sent to Germany for further treatment

By Khaama Press - Thu Jan 12 2017, 4:42 pm

The provincial governor of southern Kandahar province Humayoun Azizi will be sent to Germany for further treatment of the injuries he sustained in the attack on Tuesday.

Local government officials said Azizi is currently receiving treatment in foreign forces hospital in Kandahar.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Samim Khpolwak said the governor has received injuries in his hand some parts of his face due to fire ignited by the explosion.

Azizi was injured together with the UAE ambassador to Afghanistan after explosives planted inside the governor’s guesthouse went off on Tuesday evening.

Some Afghan officials including deputy provincial governor was also killed in the attack along with five UAE diplomats.

The Taliban militants group rejected their involvement in the attack.

But the local security officials said the attack was plotted by the Haqqani terrorist network with the support of Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence.

National Security Adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar who visited the province said the attack was likely plotted outside the country.

Without providing further information, Atmar said a thorough investigation will be done and organizers of the attack will be disclosed once the probe is completed.

