Kandahar bombing likely plotted in Quetta: officials

By Khaama Press - Tue Jan 17 2017, 10:36 am

The Afghan security officials are saying that the deadly Kandahar bombing was likely planned in Quetta city of Pakistan.

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS) officials have said preliminary reports indicate the attack was plotted in Quetta city.

NDS spokesman Abdul Hassib Sediqi quoted in a report by RFE/RL said initial findings indicate the attack was plotted in Mawlavi Ahmad Kandahar seminary in Quetta.

In the meantime, the officials are saying that thorough investigations are underway regarding the incident.

The investigations are being conducted by three different delegations, including a delegation of the UAE officials.

The Taliban group rejected responsibility behind the attack and blamed the Afghan officials for the incident.

At least 12 people including the deputy provincial governor and five UAE diplomats lost their lives in the attack and several others including the UAE ambassador and Kandahar governor were wounded.

The cousin of the former Afghan President also succumbed to his injuries he sustained in the attack as he was receiving treatment in India.

Hashim Khan Karzai was a local trader and had attended the meeting in governor’s guesthouse when he sustained injuries from the explosion.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS