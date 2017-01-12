Kandahar attack targeting UAE ambassador likely plotted outside: Atmar

By Khaama Press - Thu Jan 12 2017, 2:32 pm

The National Security Adviser of Afghanistan Mohammad Hanif Atmar has said the deadly attack in Kandahar targeting several high level officials including UAE ambassador was likely plotted outside the country.

Atmar arrived in Kandahar on Wednesday on President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani’s instructions to investigate the incident.

Speaking during a press conference, Atmar said the attack was carried out with support of the enemies of the country.

He said the Taliban group carried out a string of attacks on the same day and claimed responsibility behind the attacks including the deadly Kabul attack.

However, Atmar said the group rejected their involvement in Kandahar attack to escape gaining bad reputation among the Islamic states close to the Afghan government.

This comes as the provincial police chief General Abdul Raziq said Wednesday that the attack was carried out by the notorious Haqqani terrorist network with the support of Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), the spy wing of the Pakistani military.

Several people including five diplomats of UAE were killed along with some key Afghan officials and over 10 others including the UAE ambassador and Kandahar governor were wounded.

