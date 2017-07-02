Kam Air owner’s son mysteriously dies in Balkh province

By Khaama Press - Sun Jul 02 2017, 11:21 am

The son of Zamarai Kamgar, a well known entrepreneur and owner of Kam Air, has mysteriously died in northern Balkh province of Afghanistan.

The local officials confirmed the death of Kambiz Kamgar earlier today but said the circumstances surrounding his death have not been ascertained so far.

The provincial police spokesman Sher Jan Durani confirmed that Kambiz Kamgar died in Kholm district of Balkh province.

Durani further added that Kambiz had apparently visited the district with his family where he has died.

According to Durani, the reasons behind the death of Kambiz have not been ascertained so far and investigations are underway in this regard.

In the meantime, the provincial public health officials are saying that Mr. Kambiz has died due to the fire arm wounds.

The officials speaking on the condition of anonymity said Kambiz was admitted to the hospital with gunshot wounds in his head and torso and he had apparently succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

