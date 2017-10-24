Kalashinkov culture and drugs a legacy of Afghan war, claims Pak minister

By Khaama Press - Tue Oct 24 2017, 3:05 pm

Pakistan’s minister of interio Ahsan Iqbal has said the Kalashinkov culture and drugs have been left to Pakistan as a legacy of the Afghan war.

Speaking during a gathering in Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan, Iqbal claimed that Osama Bin Laden was introduced by our allies at that time.

Iqbal further added that the Kalashnikov culture and drugs came to us as a result of the Afghan war.

The claims by Iqbal came amid growing pressures by the United States on Islamabad regarding the terror safe havens inside the Pakistani soil.

The US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Monday that Washington has made specific requests from Pakistan to take necessary actions for undermining the support the Taliban group receives.

“I’ll be traveling to Islamabad tomorrow, in fact, to meet with Pakistani leadership as well, and we have made some very specific requests of Pakistan in order for them to take action to undermine the support that the Taliban receives and the other terrorist organizations receive in Pakistan,” he told reporters during Kabul visit.

Tillerson further added “And we’ve said in this whole strategy this is a conditions-based approach, and so our relationship with Pakistan will also be conditions-based.”

He said it will be based upon whether they take action that we feel is necessary to move the process forward of both creating the opportunity for reconciliation and peace in Afghanistan, but also ensuring a stable future Pakistan.

