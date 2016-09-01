Kalakani’s reburial in Kabul erupts clashes, at least 5 wounded

By Khaama Press - Thu Sep 01 2016, 7:12 pm

At least five people were reportedly wounded during a brief clash between the supporters of the former King Habibullah Kalakani and First Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum in Kabul this afternoon.

The incident took place in Shahrara area of the city as scores of supporters of the former king arrived in Shahrara to rebury the remains of Kalakani after shifted from its previous place.

According to reports, the supporters of Gen. Dostum opposed with the reburial of Kalakani in Shahrara hill, claiming that the place belongs to the Uzbek people of the country.

However, the supporters who are mainly comprised of the Tajik nations of Afghanistan insisted that the remains of the former king should be reburied in Shahrara hill.

The funeral service of Kalakani and his 16 comrades was organized in Eid Gah mosque of Kabul city which was attended by several government officials, parliament members, and some residents of the country.

Kalakani took control of the country following an uprising in 1929 against Amanullah Khan’s regime and remained as king of the country for a period 9 months, from from January to October of the same year.

However, Nadir Khan took control of the country shortly by toppling the regime of Kalakani and hanged him alogn with some of his comrades.

