Kabul’s Dasht-e-Barchi upgrading plan discussed in meeting chaired by Ghani

By Khaama Press - Thu Dec 22 2016, 8:35 pm

The upgrading plan of key western zone in capital Kabul, Dasht-e-Barchi, was discussed during a meeting chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani today.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the meeting to discuss the upgrading plan of Dasht-e-Barchi, chaired by President Mohamad Ashraf Ghani, was organized in ARG Presidential Palace.

According to a statement released by ARG Palace, the meeting was attended by acting Kabul mayor Abdullah Habibzai, and key challenges along with the opportunities, and future plans were discussed in details during the meeting.

Kabul mayor pointed towards the traffic issues, congestion, and the need for inferior roads as the main challenges as he provided information regarding the challenges.

The statement further added that the meeting participants supported the plan for urban upgrading of Dasht-e-Barchi and emphasized on the need to prioritize the urgent needs of the area.

They pointed towards the need to consult with the local residents and the civil institutions regarding the plan so that practical steps can be taken.

The meeting was also attended second vice president Mohammad Sarwar Danish, Minister of Urban Development and Housing Syed Sadat Mansoor Naderi, and senior presidential adviser on public and strategic relations Nader Naderi.

