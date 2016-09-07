Kabul suicide toll rises to 41 dead, 110 wounded: Officials

By Khaama Press - Wed Sep 07 2016, 2:04 pm

The death toll of a coordinated suicide attack near the Ministry of Defense compound in Kabul has risen to 41, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) officials said.

A spokesman for MoPH Wahid Majroh said at least 110 others have also sustained injuries in the attack which took place on Monday afternoon.

He said there are fears that the death toll could rise as several injured victims’s health condition is critical and the ministry is busy to utilize all facilities to save those in critical condition.

However, he did not elaborate further regarding the exact number of wounded individuals in critical condition

The incident on Monday afternoon took place after the militants detonated an Improvised Explosive Device near the Ministry of Defense compound.

A suicide bomber targeted the crowd of security personnel and some civilians who had gathered to help the victims of the first explosion.

The Taliban militants group claimed responsibility behind the incident.

Several high level security officials including the police chief of Police District#2 were among those killed in the incident as security sources are saying the majority victims of the incident were security personnel.

