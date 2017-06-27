Kabul security plan final and will be implemented soon: Ghani

By Khaama Press - Tue Jun 27 2017, 12:06 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has said a comprehensive security for capital Kabul has been prepared and will be finalized in the near future.

He informed regarding the finalization of the security plan during a meeting with the generals, officers, and personnel of the Afghan army’s 111th division in Kabul.

According to President Ghani, the security plan for capital Kabul and implementation of the four year security plan will further boost the capabilities of the Afghan national defense and security forces.

President Ghani further added that the Afghan security forces are only authorized to use weapons being in the sacred uniform of the army and no one else has the right for the use of the fire arms.

He said the Afghan security forces guarantee peace and stability but those pursuing war and violence will be suppressed.

This comes as the key cities of the country, including capital Kabul witnessed unprecedented violence in the past one month, with the militants staging some of the deadliest attacks.

The attack near the embassy of Germany in Kabul and the coordinated attack on a funeral in the city forced the government to reconsider its strategies, leading to the development of the security plan for the capital.

In the meantime, the Afghan government plans to boost the capabilities of the Afghan security forces as part of its four-year security plan.

According to the Afghan officials, the new plan prepared by the Afghan government will focus on boosting the capabilities of the Afghan defense and security forces, particularly the Afghan Air Force.

Speaking during a graduation ceremony of the Afghan army officers in February this year, President Ghani had said the Afghan Air Force has became operational with the support of the its international allies and will be fully equipped until 2020 as he pointed towards the government’s security plan.

