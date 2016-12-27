Kabul reacts on Pakistan-China-Russia summit on Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Tue Dec 27 2016, 9:50 am

The Afghan government officials have reacted towards a trilateral meeting involving Pakistan, China, and Russia to discuss Afghanistan, expressing concerns regarding the absence of Afghan officials in the summit.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Ahmad Shekib Mostaghni said the Afghan government is not optimistic regarding the outcome of the meeting.

Raising questions regarding the absence of Afghan officials in the meeting, Mostaghni said such meetings without the presence of Afghan officials will not represent a real picture of the situation of Afghanistan in the meeting.

Mostaghni further added that such meetings, even if having good motives, will raise serious questions among the Afghans regarding its objectives.

On the other hand, the speaker of the Lower House of Parliament, Wolesi Jirga, Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi, called such meetings a clear interference in the internal affairs of Afghanistan.

Speaking during a session of the parliament on Monday, Ibrahimi said the government should have contacts with the regional countries regarding such meetings.

The meeting will be hosted by Russia and will be attended by the representatives of China and Pakistan, the two countries considered as close regional allies.

This comes as recently reports suggesting growing relations between Moscow and Russia, sparking furor among the Afghan officials for establishing contracts with an anti-government armed militant group which is accused of causing massive damage and casualties to the Afghan nation.

