Kabul protesters end rallies, demand resignation of govt leaders, key officials

By Khaama Press - Mon Jul 03 2017, 4:56 pm

The Kabul protesters ended their rallies in the city by announcing their declaration and demanding the resignation of the government leaders and key security officials.

They asked the international community, specifically the United Nations to intervene and prevent the government leaders from taking extrajudicial steps, accusing them of seizing the power by force.

The protests who were rallying under the name of ‘Uprising for the Change’ also demanded that justice should be served for their comrades who lost their lives during the clashes with the security forces.

According to the rally participants, the rallies and demonstrations were ended based on the requests of the Kabul Garrison Command, insisting that today’s rallies were organized in close coordination with the security institutions.

The Kabul Garrison Command earlier urged for a close coordination between the security forces and the rallies organizers in a bid to ensure security for the city and residents of the country, expressing concerns that the enemies of the country will use the opportunity to stage terrorist attacks.

Today’s rallies were organized almost a month after a similar demonstration turned violent as the protesters were attempting to move towards the presidential palace and other key diplomatic areas in the city.

The protests were organized to rally against the deadly bombing near the embassy of Germany on 31st May that left over 150 people dead and hundreds more wounded.

