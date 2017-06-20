Kabul protesters claim nearly 30 killed, wounded in latest violence

By Khaama Press - Tue Jun 20 2017, 2:35 pm

The protesters in Kabul claim that nearly thirty people were killed or wounded during the latest violence between the protesters and security forces.

The members of the movement ‘Resurrection for Change’ involved in the sit-ins against the government, claimed that two of the protesters were killed and 27 others were wounded during the latest clash.

They also claimed that eleven protesters were taken away by the security forces in an attempt to remove the tent from the downtown Kabul and at least one of the protesters was run over by the vehicle.

This comes as the Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah earlier confirmed the death of at least one protester during the violence with the security forces.

He promised that the last night’s incident will be thoroughly investigated by the government as he urged the security forces to practice restraint while dealing with such incidents.

The tents in Kabul were set up after the protests in Kabul turned violent earlier this month and several people were killed or wounded during the clashes.

The protests turned violent as the rally participants were attempting to get close to the presidential palace as they were demanding the resigning of the government leaders and security officials in the aftermath of the deadly bombings in Kabul city.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS