Kabul police foil 8 explosions in the city in past 2 weeks, arrest 597 criminals

By Khaama Press - Tue Dec 27 2016, 2:23 pm

The Afghan National Police (ANP) forces thwarted at least 8 explosion plots in the city in past two weeks besides arresting around 597 people on various criminal charges.

Kabul Police Chief General Abdul Rahman Rahimi told reporters that the suspects were arrested in connection to organized crimes, including murder, robbery, smuggling of drugs, morale crimes, possession of illegal weapons, and attempts to disrupt the order of the city.

Gen. Rahimi further added that the militants had planted at least 8 Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in various parts of the city which were discovered and defused by the security forces.

In regards to the growing issue of drug addicts in the city, Gen. Rahimi said the government lacks capacity to provide care and treatment to the addicts.

He said Kabul police is able to gather and clean the city from the presence of drug addicts if facilities are available to provide them care and treatment.

Gen. Rahimi also urged the city residents to assist the police forces in maintaining the stability and order of the city as he insisted on the urgent need of coordination and cooperation with the police forces.

