Kabul police commandment and Garrison gets new acting commanders

Fri Jun 23 2017, 11:16 am

The new acting commanders of the Kabul police commandment and garrison command assumed their duties on Thursday, days after the previous chiefs of the two commands were suspended due to the violent protests and deadly attacks in the capital city of Afghanistan.

Gen. Afzal Aman assumed charge of the Kabul garrison command by retaining his current post as the deputy of the reserved armed forces of the ministry of defense.

The senior deputy minister of interior for security General Mohammad Salim Ehsas also assumed the charge as the new acting police chief of Kabul city.

The former Kabul garrison command chief Gul Nabi Ahmadzai and the Kabul police chief Hassan Shah Frogh were suspended on 11th June amid deteriorating security situation and deadlock in the city due to the back to back explosions and violent protests.

Over 150 people were killed and hundreds more were wounded in a vehicle bombing and coordinated suicide attacks late in May and earlier this month in Kabul city.

The back to back explosions forced hundreds of people to take to the streets in Kabul to protest against the growing instability, demanding the removal of the top security officials and government leaders.

The protests turned violent after several rally participants attempted to move towards the presidential palace, sparking clash with the security forces that left several dead or wounded.

