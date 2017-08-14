Kabul police chief unveils new comprehensive security plan for the capital

By Khaama Press - Mon Aug 14 2017, 3:42 pm

The Kabul police chief unveiled the newly-prepared security plan for the capital amid deteriorating security and an unprecedented rise in the number of attacks in the city during the recent months.

The Kabul police chief Gen. Mohammad Salim Ehsas provided some information regarding the new security plan while speaking to the media today.

He said the Kabul diplomatic areas will have a priority in the new security plan and the implementation of the new plan will help to organize the parliamentary and districts councils elections in a safe environment.

Gen. Ehsas further added that the security scanners have already started operations in all four entry points of Kabul city and 26 new check posts have been established along the diplomatic areas of the city.

According to Gen. Ehsas, the security forces have also created 27 new barriers to prevent the entry of vehicles into the key diplomatic areas.

The Kabul police chief also added that a new Kandak consisting of 500 personnel will also be established and the personnel will be equipped with the modern military kits and weaponry in a bid to help maintain security in the city.

He said ten new routes will be established along the Diplomatic areas in order to respond to the emergency situations and the registration of the transport vehicles will become electronic while reforms will be brought in the issuance of drivers license for the vehicles.

According to the Kabul Police chief, the implementation of the new security plan will take three to six months as the new plan will be implemented in two phases for better coordination.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS