Kabul police chief and garrison commanders suspended over recent violence

By Khaama Press - Sun Jun 11 2017, 8:54 pm

The Kabul police chief and commander of the Garrison command were suspended after the recent incidents and violence in the city.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) spokesman Najib Danish confirmed the suspension of the two top security officials in the capital.

Danish said the office of the president, ARG Palace, has welcomed the decisions taken regarding the two top security officials in the aftermath of the recent violence.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, in a statement confirmed the suspension of the Kabul police chief General Frogh and the Kabul Garrison Command leader General Ahmadzai.

The statement further added that the government’s leadership hails the decision regarding the suspension of the two top security officials.

ARG Palace said the government was in contact with the Afghan parliament members and their demands included the suspension of the named officials.

This comes as the Afghan lawmakers from the Lower House of the Parliament, Wolesi Jirga, met with President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani amid political deadlock triggered after the deadly attacks in capital Kabul.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the delegation of the lawmakers was led by House Speaker Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi who informed President Ghani regarding the formation of the two commissions in a bid to find a solution to end the deadlock.

The commissions by the Lower House of the Parliament were formed as several protesters the protesters mainly supported by Jamiat-e-Islami are demanding the removal of the top security officials as they have set up tents, warning that they will continue to their sit-in protest until the government does not respond to their demands.

