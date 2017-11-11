Kabul police arrest 3 people on charges of smuggling Hawks to Pakistan

By Khaama Press - Sat Nov 11 2017, 11:59 am

At least three people were arrested by the police forces in Kabul for attempting to smuggle Hawks to neighboring Pakistan, the security officials said Friday.

The three smugglers were arrested during an operation conducted in a check post in Sarobi district of Kabul.

The officials in Criminal Investigation Department in Kabul said the three smugglers had placed the Hawks inside a vehicle and were on their way from northern Balkh province to Nangarhar when they were arrested.

The officials further added that the men had captured the Hawks from the northern Balkh province.

The recovered Hawks have been handed over to the officials in Kabul zoo, the officials said, adding that the files of the detained smugglers have been referred to the Attorney General’s Office.

This is not the first time the security forces have foiled a bid by the smugglers to illegally transport animals out of the country.

The Afghan border police forces earlier this foiled an attempt by the smugglers to transfer at least six lions to Pakistan.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said the lions were discovered and seized in Spin Boldak district of southern Kandahar province before the smugglers manage to take them to the other side of the line.

The border police commander Gen. Nematullah Haidari said the smugglers had professionally placed the lions inside a truck and were looking to take them out of the country.

He said the smugglers had apparently brought the lions from outside Afghanistan and were looking to take them to Pakistan.

