Kabul police arrest 2 suspects for murdering 5 children of a single family

By Khaama Press - Tue Aug 08 2017, 11:27 am

At least two people have been arrested in connection to the murder of five children of a single family in Kabul city.

The head of the criminal investigation department of the ministry of interior Gen. Mohammad Salim Almas informed regarding the arrest of the suspects late on Monday.

He said the detained suspects have confessed to their crime and are currently in the custody of the police forces.

According to Gen. Almas, the men have confessed that the children were initially killed with an hatchet and were then set on fire in a bid to hide the murder of the children.

The main motive behind the brutal murder has not been ascertained so far but the security officials are saying that an investigation is underway in this regard.

This comes as there has been a sharp rise in criminal incidents in the key cities of the country, including capital Kabul during the recent months.

The criminal investigation department officials on Monday informed regarding the arrest of four people in connection to the murder and armed robbery attempts in Kabul city.

The Afghan intelligence, national directorate of security, said last week that a prominent gang leader of the kidnappers was arrested during an operation of the intelligence operatives in Kabul city.

Earlier, at least three hundred and twenty three people were arrested on various criminal charges over a period of almost one month from capital Kabul.

The Kabul police officials said last week that the suspects were arrested in connection to nearly 200 criminal incidents involving murders, kidnappings, armed robberies and various other criminal acts.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS