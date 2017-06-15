Kabul metro bus project work to kick off today

By Khaama Press - Thu Jun 15 2017, 1:17 pm

The first phase of the project work for metro bus service in capital Kabul will kick off today as the officials expect the work to be completed in one year.

The Kabul acting mayor Abdullah Habibzai told reporters that the work on the first phase of the project will start today and will be completed in a year.

Habibzai further added that the work on the second phase of the project will kick off during the ongoing year.

In the meantime, at least sixteen projects for the construction of roads in capital Kabul were also signed on the sidelines of the press conference.

The projects were signed between the Kabul municipality and construction firms in the presence of the second vice president Mohammad Sarwar Danish.

Speaking to reporters after the signing of the contracts, Danish said the government is glad that contracts for construction of roads have been signed.

Danish further added that the administrative system in Kabul municipality should be upgraded to the modern system and in accordance to the international standards in a bid to reduce bureaucracy in providing services to the Kabul residents.

He also added that the income collection system of Kabul municipality must become systematic using the modern technologies including online services in order to ensure transparency.

The second vice president also called on Kabul residents to assist the government in the implementation of the projects to ensure timely completion of the projects and provision of services.

