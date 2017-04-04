Kabul high school student stabbed to death by classmate

By Khaama Press - Tue Apr 04 2017, 11:36 am

A high school student in Kabul was stabbed to death apparently due to a brawl that resulted into a major fight.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) confirmed the incident took place on Monday morning in Naderia high school.

According to a statement by MoE, the incident took place around 10:30 am local time.

The victim has been identified as Sirajuddin, a student of 11th grade and was attacked by a classmate as he was in charge of the classroom.

The assailant has been identified as Mahboobuddin son of Zahiruddin who managed to flee the area after attacking his classmate.

The statement by MoE further added that Mahboob was arrested from the vicinity of Panjshir province before he manage go into hiding.

This is not the first time a student has been killed or seriously wounded by classmates or fellow school or university students in capital Kabul.

This comes as the rate of crimes is sharply on the rise during the recent years but the majority of such incidents have criminal links although the main motive behind the murder of Naderia high school has not been ascertained so far.

