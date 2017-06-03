Kabul Garrison issues alert regarding possible terrorist attacks

By Khaama Press - Sat Jun 03 2017, 11:25 am

The Kabul Garrison Command issued a fresh security alert regarding the possible terrorists attacks being plotted by the anti-government armed militant groups as the situation remains tense in the city following the deadly bombing and violent protests.

A statement by the Kabul Garrison Command states that the enemies of the country relentlessly continue to their efforts to shed the blood of the ordinary civilians through various conspiracies.

The statement further added that credible information and intelligence reports are available with the Garrison Command regarding the more possible terrorist attacks being plotted by the enemies.

According to the Garrison Command, the enemies of the country are attempting to carry out suicide attacks among the demonstrations, rallies, gatherings, and meetings in the city.

This comes as at least 90 people were killed and around 400 others were wounded in a deadly bombing on Wednesday in Kabul city.

The explosion sparked anger among the people with hundreds of them taking to the streets on Friday which immediately turned violent as the security forces attempted to stop the angry protesters to march towards the Presidential Palace.

According to reports, at least seven people were killed and several others were wounded with the Emergency Hospital in Kabul saying four dead bodies and 15 wounded people were taken to the hospital on Friday.

