Kabul Garrison command issues instructions, warnings regarding new protests

By Khaama Press - Mon Jul 03 2017, 9:31 am

The Kabul Garrison command has issued instructions and warnings regarding the possible new protests in the city.

A statement by the Kabul Garrison command said peaceful protests, gathering, and rallies are the rights of the people but the violations of the codes of conduct during the last protest resulted into the loss of lives and damages to the public properties.

The statement further added that such demonstrations or protests that compromise with the rights of the citizens of the country, are not having any justification.

The garrison command also warned that the enemies of the country are always on alert to use the opportunity from such events to carry out terrorist attacks.

According to the garrison command, the organizers of the rally and protests should inform the security institutions in advance so that the security of the locations of the protests or gatherings can be ensured besides the security forces ensure security for the public places and roads.

The garrison command urged the rally and protest participants not to carry firearms, prevent from gatherings near the presidential palace, diplomatic areas, hospitals, schools, military institutions, and other key public areas.

It also warned that the organizers of the protests will be held responsible in the event of violations, insisting that the identities of the organizers are such events are already with the security institutions.

