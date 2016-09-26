Kabul Garrison bans Enlightenment Movement from further demonstrations

By Khaama Press - Mon Sep 26 2016, 6:01 pm

The Kabul Garrison has prohibited the Enlightenment Movement to organize further demonstrations in Kabul following a deadly attack that left at least 85 people dead.

General Gul Nabi Ahmadzai, the commander of Kabul Garrison, told reporters in Kabul today that the decision to ban the movement from organizing further demonstrations was taken in line with the security challenges of the capital.

He was reading a statement of the Garrison which was apparently approved by the National Security Council of Afghanistan.

According to the statement, the government will be obliged to take legal actions against the organizers of the movement if such demonstrations are organized that leads to gatherings in the capital and results to losses.

The statement by Kabul Garrison was released amid pleas issued by the government and the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan urging the movement to participate in negotiations with the government.

In the meantime, the Enlightenment Movement earlier announced it plans to organize another major demonstration in capital kabul in coming days.

The Enlightenment Movement was formed following the announcement of change a major power project route from Bamyan province to Salang pass.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group loyalists in Afghanistan claimed responsibility behind the last attack on demonstrations protesters in Kabul that left at least 85 dead and over 400 others wounded.

