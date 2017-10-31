Kabul committed to reconciliation both with Taliban and Pakistan: Ghani

By Khaama Press - Tue Oct 31 2017, 10:40 am

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani says the Afghan government’s peace efforts concentrates on two dimensions, including reconciliation with Pakistan as well as the Taliban group.

The Afghan President made the remarks during a meeting with the United Nations Security Council Sanctions Committee Chief Kairat Umarov in Kabul on Monday.

He said the Afghan government has always left the door open to Pakistan for negotiations and the decision lies with Pakistan whether to cooperate positively for regional peace or not.

President Ghani further added that the other dimension of the government’s peace effort is an intra-Afghan negotiations with the Taliban which have proven as successful in the past.

He called on Taliban to renounce violence and terrorist related activities, insisting that their insurgency paves the way for the other terrorist groups to start operations in the country.

In other parts of his talks with the UNSC sanctions committee chief, President Ghani said joint efforts are needed to ascertain and the mainstreams providing financial and equipment support to the terror groups.

President Ghani said practical steps must be taken to eliminate the sources funding and supporting the terror groups, including the opium trade.

He also warned regarding the instrumental use of terror and said those countries which use terrorism for political motives must understand the menace not only endangers the region but will put the security of their country at risk as well.

In his turn, the UNSC sanctions committee chief thanked President Ghani and the Afghan people for their regional supportive role and vowed to help the country in ensuring peace and stability, according to the Office of the President, ARG Palace.

