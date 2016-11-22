Kabul Attack: Modi says ‘India stands with Afghanistan in its fight against terrorism’

By Khaama Press - Tue Nov 22 2016, 10:12 am

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the deadly attack on a mosque in Kabul that left at least 32 people dead.

Reaffirming India’s support to Afghanistan in fight against terrorism, Modi said “We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack today on a Shia shrine in Kabul & condole loss of innocent lives.”

Modi further added “For regional peace and security, all sanctuaries, safe havens and support to such terrorists must end.”

The Indian Prime Minister joined the international community to condemn the attack which the loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group claimed responsibility for.

The Afghan officials said a suicide bomber detonated his explosives among the participants of a religious ceremony in Baqir-ul-Olum mosque in west of Kabul city.

The public health ministry officials said over 80 people were wounded in the attack with the health condition of some of the victims remaining critical amid concerns that the death toll could rise.

Yesterday’s attack was the second deadly raid conducted by ISIS loyalists against the Shi’ite Muslims in less than two months.

The group carried out a coordinated suicide attack on Ashura mourners in Sakhi shrine in Kabul that left scores of people dead or wounded.

The group earlier claimed responsibility for a deadly attack targeting hundreds of peaceful protesters in Deh Mazang area of the city.

