Kabul Attack: Abdullah says terrorists, their harboring states to pay heavy price

By Khaama Press - Mon Nov 21 2016, 2:29 pm

The Chief Executive of the Afghan unity government Abdullah Abdullah reacted strongly towards a deadly suicide attack in capital Kabul that left at least 27 people dead.

Condemning the attack in strong words, Abdullah said the terrorist groups and their harboring states will pay a heavy price.

Abdullah warned the nation regarding the attempts being made to divide the nation as he emphasized on continued unity and work to foil the enemy plots.

“Afghans care for the blood of their people. Our security forces will hold the perpetrators accountable by bringing them to justice,” Abdullah said.

Abdullah further added “This attack is against religions, faiths, humanity, human ideologies and every human belief. This is a sign of barbarism and cruelty.”

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

According to the security officials, the incident took place after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives inside the mosque located in the west of Kabul city.

The attack took place as scores of people had gathered for a religious ceremony in the mosque frequented by the Shi’ite Muslims to.

