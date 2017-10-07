Jidhad Fatwas sparks concerns of massive violence in Pakistan

By Khaama Press - Sat Oct 07 2017, 2:20 pm

The Pakistani officials have expressed deep concerns regarding the Jihadi Fatwas circulated online as they fear such moves would turn the country into a battlefield.

The Pakistani interior minister Ahsan Iqbal informed regarding the Fatwas during his speech at the national assembly on Friday.

Iqbal further added that no individual or group has the right to declare Jihad against each other, insisting that only the government of Pakistan has the right to declare Jihad.

He called on religious leaders and clerics to raise their voices against such moves, warning that the country would be turned into a battlefield if necessary and immediate steps are not taken.

According to the minister of interior of Pakistan, the Fatwas are being circulated online in social media websites, urging the government to incorporate changes in clauses about Khat-i-Nabuwwat.

The Pakistani officials are voicing concerns regarding the Jihadic Fatwas at a time when Afghanistan has long been expressing concerns regarding the similar Fatwas issued against the war in Afghanistan.

Numerous Pakistani religious clerics have issued Fatwas in the past, endorsing fight and suicide bombings in Afghanistan.

